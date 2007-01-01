By using this homepage, you agree to our privacy policy including the use of cookies as described.
Welcome to Mind42

Mind42 is a free online mind mapping software. In short: Mind42 offers you a software that runs in your browser to create mind maps - a special form of a structured diagram to visually organize information.

  • Use it to create todo lists, brainstorm ideas, organize events, you name it...
  • Mind42 is completely free (ad supported)
  • Created mind maps are private by default
  • Optionally share your mind maps with others

What you see below is a selection of different mind maps created by users of this software. All mind maps are private by default, but if you choose to you can share them and they will eventually show up here.
So jump in and get to know Mind42 - either by browsing the mind maps below - or signing up for a free account.

Popular mind maps

Recently edited mind maps

Random choice

